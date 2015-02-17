Investors expect AT&T to hit debt market
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.
BRUSSELS Feb 17 Both Greece and its euro zone partners will have to make compromises to get past a stalemate in talks about the country's debt crisis, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Tuesday.
"We can't remain in a blockade so everyone has to move a bit, water-down demands so we can find a compromise," Gramegna said ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers.
"There are flexibilities in the programme, we have to make use of them. When the Greeks are against the programme and don't want to work in this framework it will be tough," he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Barbara Lewis)
OSLO, May 2 Norway's $935 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has not found suitable real estate projects in Tokyo and Singapore, despite long-standing plans to invest in the two Asian capitals, the fund's chief executive said on Tuesday.