BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
LUXEMBOURG, July 7 Fellow euro zone governments could consider writing off some of Greece's debt -- but only if Athens also commits to a package of reforms, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Tuesday.
"A haircut is not taboo for Luxembourg in the sense that everything can be talked about," Gramegna told 100.7 radio.
"But it has to be talked about in a global package. If it were presented in a way that the 18 partners have to make a haircut and Greece simply does what it wants that is unacceptable." (Reporting by Michele Sinner; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.