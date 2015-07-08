(Updates with no Eurogroup call, ESM letter, Gramegna concerns)
LUXEMBOURG, July 8 Luxembourg Finance Minister
Pierre Gramegna told parliament on Wednesday that the Eurogroup
of euro zone finance ministers would ask the European Commission
and European Central Bank to review Greece's request for a
bailout.
Shortly afterwards, the European Stability Mechanism, the
emergency loan agency run by the ministers, published a letter
its chairman had sent to the two institutions asking them to
assess the Greek request.
Gramegna referred to the Eurogroup of ministers holding a
conference call later on Wednesday. However, a spokesman for the
Eurogroup later said there would not be such a call. A
teleconference of euro zone finance ministry officials had
approved the request by the ESM to the Commission and ECB.
In other remarks to parliament, Gramegna described the loan
request lodged by Greece with the ESM earlier on Wednesday as
"extremely vague" in its proposals of tax and pension reforms.
He also said he was concerned by a suggestion in the letter that
Athens wanted to discuss the sustainability of existing debts.
"That means that again in this demand we have another
sentence, this time about the debt restructuring, that will not
make it easy, although it is not formulated as a condition," he
said.
"There was very little readiness in the Eurogroup to talk
about this."
(Reporting by Michele Sinner; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)