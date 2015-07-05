LUXEMBOURG, July 5 The Greek government must
explain how it sees the next steps after Greeks voted
overwhelmingly on Sunday to reject the terms of a bailout,
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said, voicing optimism
that a solution can be found.
"The Greek government has to explain how it sees the way
forward, respecting European procedures. Negotiations have not
become easier, but Europe is strong and I am confident that we
find a solution," Bettel, whose country has just taken over the
EU's rotating presidency, said in a statement sent to Reuters.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner; writing by Adrian Croft; editing
by Paul Taylor)