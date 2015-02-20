ROME Feb 20 The European Union's biggest
countries may be prepared to see Greece leave the euro zone due
to growing impatience with its new government's debt demands,
Maltese Finance Minister Edward Scicluna told the weekly Malta
Today.
"I think they've now reached a point where they will tell
Greece 'If you really want to leave, leave'," Scicluna told the
newspaper.
"And I think they mean it because Germany, the Netherlands
and others will be hard and they will insist that Greece repays
back the solidarity shown by the member states by respecting the
conditions," Scicluna said.
Greece needs financial support to remain solvent beyond late
March. Its new left-wing government has proposed extending its
loan agreement but it has rejected extending any bailout that
would maintain previously agreed austerity measures.
Hours ahead of talks in Brussels, a senior Greek official
said a deal was close, while Germany said Greece's latest
proposal was a "good signal" although it did not go far enough
in its present form.
Scicluna's comments, apparently made on Thursday, came ahead
of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels to decide
on Greece's request for a loan extension which has drawn a
sceptical response from Germany.
"I think tomorrow's meeting will be very difficult,"
Scicluna told the paper.
"There is always that possibility - not 1 percent but a high
probability - that if things finally get really hot and they
don't agree, they could (leave)," he was quoted as saying.
"Extension is a good word, but an extension of what? An
extension of its programme is fine but an extension of something
that does not exist is not," Scicluna said.
Malta Today said he added that Greece had to respect the
conditions agreed with its creditors.
It quoted him as saying it was still possible for the
Eurogroup to change direction towards a more growth-oriented
agenda in six months' time, a move that would not be restricted
to Greece but also to other countries like Italy or Portugal.
"The question at this stage is how to find a way for Greece
to exit 'nicely' with its electorate accepting the programme,
while showing that they are going to change something," he said.
