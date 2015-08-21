* Greek 10-year yields fall below 10 pct from near 20 pct
* Early elections may make ECB wary of buying bonds
* ECB may have waited for first bailout review anyway
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 21 This month's sharp rally in Greek
government bonds has gone into reverse as early elections
increase uncertainty over reforms and lower the chances of the
European Central Bank coming back soon to buy the country's
debt.
Had the ECB started buying bonds as its rules permit when
Greece entered its third bailout programme - it received the
first tranche of funds on Thursday - it would have sent a strong
message of support for the euro zone's most indebted economy,
enhancing investor confidence in the rescue project.
But Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' resignation and call for
new election looks to have put that on hold.
Some investors, mostly hedge funds, have bought Greek bonds
recently with the possibility of ECB buying in mind. That led to
a fall in 10-year yields from nearly 20 percent to
about 9.5 percent. But on Friday, yields were 83 basis points
higher on the day at 10.34 percent.
Two-year yields were up one percentage point at
about 13 percent, still far from levels around 60 percent hit in
July.
The ECB has said it would buy only after signs from Greece
of "credible implementation" of the bailout programme. The
first progress report was expected in October.
It was not clear whether the election would force that
review back.
Under the rules of the ECB's trillion euro bond-purchase
stimulus plan, known as quantitative easing (QE), it can buy
non-investment grade debt if the country is in a bailout and if
the central bank deems implementation to be credible.
"I don't think the ECB will take the risk to give a rating
waver before (elections). There will be volatility as always on
Greek bonds," said Isabelle Sanson of Natixis Asset Management.
"It could be a good political signal if the ECB started to
buy Greek bonds before the review, but at the same time they
have to be sure that the programme will be ... (followed) by the
Greek government."
The election is expected to be held on Sept. 20.
Once the ECB starts QE in Greece, it can buy 2-3 billion
euros of bonds before it hits a self-imposed ceiling of owning
no more than a third of a country's paper. The ECB bought Greek
bonds under a previous, smaller programme called Securities
Markets Purchases.
Greece made a crucial 3.2 billion euro debt repayment to the
ECB on Thursday.
QE CHANCES
Some investors, having taken a long-term view that Greece is
likely to stay in the euro and repay its debt in full to private
bondholders, are optimistic Greece will benefit from QE soon.
Bondholder Hans Humes, chief investment officer at Greylock
Capital, says "in terms of stabilising the (economy) and
bringing some money back in it does make a difference if they
start as early as possible. It would be a very good signal."
But if Greece and the ECB are already "on that path, it's
just a matter of time until it's trading more like Spain rather
than an emerging market like Ukraine," he said.
Mark Dowding, portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management,
said Cyprus, whose bonds he owns, may offer a clue to what will
happen with Greece.
The island's international lenders concluded their review in
late May, a month after Cyprus approved an insolvency law which
was key to the programme. The ECB started buying Cypriot bonds
in July.
"We can't see the ECB signing off on buying additional Greek
debt until 2016 at the earliest," said Dowding, who does not own
Greek bonds.
