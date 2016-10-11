ATHENS Oct 11 Greece is anxious to tap
financial markets the soonest possible since its multi-billion
euro bailout programme expires in 2018, Central Bank governor
Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday.
"I am in a hurry to get to the markets quickly. Its not
possible to stay out. The programme ends in 2018 - if we do not
move forward on privatisations we won't go (to markets)," said
Stournaras, who is also a Governing Council member of the
European Central Bank.
Stournaras was speaking to a committee of Greece's
parliament.
Greece signed up to a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros
in mid-2015, contingent on a string of economic reforms,
including sweeping privatisations. One review has just finished,
and the second review is expected to start in mid-October.
Earlier, Stournaras told lawmakers that he thought it
unlikely Greece would tap markets before the conclusion of a
second review of economic reforms by international lenders, and
said that review should be concluded the soonest possible.
