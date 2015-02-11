(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Feb 11 Greek shares fell while the
country's bond yields rose on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers to discuss Athens' plans to reverse
austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout.
The meeting is set to start at 1630 GMT in Brussels.
Late on Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
comfortably won a confidence vote on his plan to cancel the
unpopular bailout programme.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that if
Greece did not want a new aid programme, "then that's it."
Greek three-year yields rose 68 basis
points to 20.39 percent, while 10-year yields were
up 12 bps at 10.72 percent.
Athens' main ATG equity index fell 3.2 percent, while
the Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index declined
by 6.4 percent.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Marius Zaharia)