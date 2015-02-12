LONDON Feb 12 Greek borrowing costs edged up on
Thursday after Athens' new leftist government and its
international creditors failed to agree on a way forward on the
country's unpopular bailout.
In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after
midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even
a joint statement on the next procedural steps. Both sides
played down the setback, insisting there had been no rupture,
and they were due to try again on Monday.
Greek three-year yields were 51 basis points higher at 21.57
percent although the 10-year yields were little changed at 10.92
percent.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index rose 3.8 percent,
steadying after a 4 percent fall on Wednesday.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index -
which has swung wildly this month - rose 8.9 percent, clawing
back ground after a 5 percent fall in the previous day.
