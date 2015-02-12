(Updates prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Geddie
LONDON Feb 12 Greek bond yields hit a session
low and shares rallied on Thursday after the ECB approved more
emergency funding to Greek banks, buoying demand from investors
already betting on a positive outcome to debt deal talks.
Even though Athens' leftist government failed to come to an
agreement with its international creditors overnight, a copy of
draft proposals spoke of "extending" its bailout agreement as a
"bridge" to a new package. Finance ministers in the Eurogroup
will meet again on Monday to seek a compromise.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank extended the amount of
emergency liquidity assistance for Greek banks by 5 billion
euros, on top of the 60 billion euros previously approved.
The extension drove up the shares of Greek banks, with the
Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index rising 14.1
percent.
"It would appear that the Greeks are playing quite a good
hand of poker," said Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry.
The ECB's Governing Council earlier held a short-notice
teleconference to discuss how long it could continue to keep
Greek banks afloat.
Greek three-year yields were 270 basis points (bps) down at
a day's low of 18.36 percent, while 10-year yields were down 60
bps at 10.36 percent in late session trading.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index was up 6.7
percent, with National Bank of Greece's shares rising
18 percent. Piraeus Bank advanced by around 10
percent.
"We are continuing to take a glass-half-full view of these
negotiations," Rabobank strategists wrote in a note, "although
we do acknowledge that the path to resolution and dissolution
remains worryingly the same."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will lay out his case
for more financial help to fellow EU leaders in Brussels on
Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)