LONDON, June 15 Investors dumped Greek stocks
and bonds on Monday, after talks on ending a deadlock between
Athens and its international creditors broke down at the weekend
and the prospect of a debt default drew dramatically closer.
Talks between Greece and its creditors ended in failure on
Sunday, with both sides blaming each other for the collapse,
prompting political leaders across Europe to call on Monday for
negotiations to resume urgently.
Government bond yields spiked to the highest and stocks fell
to their lowest since April, with bank stocks bearing the brunt
of the equity selling, shedding more than 10 percent for the
second day in a row.
Greece will run out of money at the end of June if it does
not secure a deal with creditors that would free up more funds
in exchange for a series of economic reforms.
The latest impasse and ratcheting up of the political
brinkmanship is critical not just for Greece but for world
markets because global financial conditions are tightening via
the U.S. dollar's broad strength and the prospect of the first
U.S. interest rate rise in almost a decade later this year.
"The significance of any Greek default at this juncture is
that the negative psyche that results will mix with the
trepidation that's already out there over the global financial
cycle," said Steve Barrow, G10 strategist at Standard Bank.
"Hence, we'd see default as a pretty traumatic event for the
markets, even if many seem to doubt this right now," he said.
At 1000 GMT on Monday Athens' benchmark stock index
was down 5 percent at 734 points, following Friday's 6 percent
decline.
Greek financials slid 10 percent, extending
Friday's 12 percent slump, with the biggest losers Attica Bank
and Piraeus Bank, both down 12 percent.
Both the banking and broader benchmark indices had traded
even lower earlier in the session.
The yield on two-year Greek government bonds spiked three
percentage points to 29 percent, the highest in
almost two months, while the 10-year yield popped up to 12.6
percent, the highest since April 27.
The price of Greek corporate bonds also fell, pushing up
yields.
The yield on Public Power Corporation's 500 million euro
bond maturing in 2019 rose to 17.80 percent, and the yield on
National Bank of Greece's six-year bond maturing in October this
year scaled 20 percent. At the turn of the year it was just 2
percent.
The weekend breakdown in talks has increased the prospect of
Greece defaulting on its debt to the International Monetary
Fund, introducing capital controls to stem an anticipated
outflow of cash from the country's banking system, and possibly
its exit from the euro zone.
Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist, posted a blog
on Sunday saying Greece must undertake further reform to its tax
and pensions systems, or else lenders will have to write off
part of their loans.
Euro zone finance ministers meet later this week and a deal
could yet be reached then. But it's far from certain, and
analysts agree that crunch time is approaching.
"We could soon find out if the euro zone/ECB really do have
a plan B," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG
Capital. "One would hope so, after all, as a certain Mr (Oscar)
Wilde might have said; to lose one country may be regarded as a
misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness."
