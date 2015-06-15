(Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, June 15 Investors dumped Greek stocks and bonds on Monday, after talks on ending a deadlock between Athens and its international creditors broke down at the weekend and the prospect of a debt default drew dramatically closer.

Talks between Greece and its creditors ended in failure on Sunday, with both sides blaming each other for the collapse, prompting political leaders across Europe to call on Monday for negotiations to resume urgently.

Greek government bond yields spiked to the highest and stocks fell to their lowest since April, with bank stocks bearing the brunt of the equity selling, shedding more than 10 percent for the second day in a row.

Greece will run out of money at the end of June if it does not secure a deal with creditors that would free up more funds in exchange for a series of economic reforms.

"A default of some sort is now all but a certainty," said Yiannis Koutelidakis, senior economist at Fathom Consulting in London.

At 1400 GMT on Monday Athens' benchmark stock index was down 5.3 percent at 733 points, following Friday's 6 percent decline.

Greek financials slid 10 percent, extending Friday's 12 percent slump, with the biggest losers Attica Bank down 12 percent and Piraeus Bank down 15 percent.

Both the banking and broader benchmark indices had traded even lower earlier in the session.

The yield on two-year Greek government bonds spiked nearly 4 percentage points to just under 30 percent, the highest in almost two months, while the 10-year yield jumped to 12.7 percent, the highest since April 27.

The price of Greek corporate bonds also fell, pushing up yields.

The yield on Public Power Corporation's 500 million euro, 5.5 percent, five-year bond maturing in 2019 rose to 17.80 percent, the highest since its launch in May last year.

The yield on National Bank of Greece's seven-year bond maturing in October this year scaled 20 percent. At the turn of the year it was just 2 percent.

The weekend breakdown in talks has increased the prospect of Greece defaulting on its debt to the International Monetary Fund, introducing capital controls to stem an anticipated outflow of cash from the country's banking system, and possibly its exit from the euro zone.

Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist, posted a blog on Sunday saying Greece must undertake further reform to its tax and pensions systems, or else lenders will have to write off part of their loans.

Euro zone finance ministers meet later this week and a deal could yet be reached then. But it is far from certain, and analysts agree that crunch time is approaching.

The timing of the latest impasse is particularly acute because global financial conditions are tightening via the U.S. dollar's broad strength and the prospect of the first U.S. interest rate rise in almost a decade later this year.

"The significance of any Greek default at this juncture is that the negative psyche that results will mix with the trepidation that's already out there over the global financial cycle," said Steve Barrow, G10 strategist at Standard Bank.

"Hence, we'd see default as a pretty traumatic event for the markets, even if many seem to doubt this right now," he said. (Additional reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Alison Williams)