* Athens ATG equity index closes up 2.1 pct, bank shares
surge
* Greek 2-year borrowing costs fall to 5-month low
* ATG index still down 15 pct since start of 2015
(Updates with closing Greek stock price, adds analyst comment)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 11 Greek financial markets surged on
Tuesday after Athens agreed a multi-billion-euro bailout deal
with international lenders that could potentially save the
indebted country from financial ruin.
A Greek Finance Ministry official said the pact would be
worth up to 85 billion euros ($94 billion) in fresh loans over
three years. Greek banks would get 10 billion euros immediately
and be recapitalised by the end of the year.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index closed up 2.1
percent, while the country's banking index also
climbed 3 percent, although they remain down 15 percent and
nearly 70 percent respectively since the start of 2015.
Athens was the only major European stock market to rise on
the day, with all others reeling from China's surprise
devaluation of the yuan.
Greece's two-year borrowing costs also dropped 4.78
percentage points to a five-month low of 14.67 percent.
.
The deal, reached after marathon talks, is expected to be
signed off by Greece's parliament and euro zone finance
ministers this week to ensure Athens has enough cash to meet a
chunky repayment to the European Central Bank on Aug. 20.
This would bring to a close a painful chapter of aid talks
for Greece, which fought against austerity terms demanded by
creditors for much of this year before relenting under the
threat of being the first country to exit the euro zone.
"If Greece follows through with their proposed reforms and
lenders are more realistic about the timing of repayments, then
this could set the foundation for a strong recovery in the
medium term," said Ali Miremadi, fund manager at Taube Hodson
Stonex Partners.
"While institutional investors may be a little shy of
investing in Greece in the very near future, the world is full
of capital seeking out distressed opportunities and the proposed
Greek privatisation programme may well provide an appropriate
way to incentivise capital to re-enter the country," he added.
An added bonus for investors is that the deal may pave the
way for the ECB to begin buying Greek bonds under its landmark
quantitative easing scheme, even if just for a short period.
However, the yield on Greece's two-year bonds, which moves
inversely to prices, remains above those of longer-dated bonds -
a sign that investors still fear the country may not escape
future default.
"The economy in Greece is in recession so we could be in a
situation in six to nine months where they are failing to make
the progress necessary to get the disbursements, and we run into
another tense situation," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate
strategist at ING.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Susan
Fenton and Raissa Kasolowsky)