LONDON May 25 Greek bond yields fell while the Athens stock market climbed higher on Wednesday after politicians made progress on talks over securing a debt relief deal for Greece.

The euro zone gave Greece its firmest offer yet of debt relief in what finance ministers called a breakthrough deal that won a commitment from the IMF finally to return to taking part in the bailout for Athens.

The Eurogroup ministers gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in new funds for Greece in recognition of painful fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist-led coalition, subject to some final technical tweaks.

Yields on short-dated Greek government bonds tumbled more than 100 basis points to 6.77 percent, marking their lowest level in six months.

Greece's 10-year bond yield fell more than 30 basis points to 7.07 percent, also a six-month low.

Athens' benchmark ATG equity index climbed 1.4 percent, with shares in Greek banks also rising, outperforming the broader European market.

($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)