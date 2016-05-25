LONDON May 25 Greek bond yields fell while the
Athens stock market climbed higher on Wednesday after
politicians made progress on talks over securing a debt relief
deal for Greece.
The euro zone gave Greece its firmest offer yet of debt
relief in what finance ministers called a breakthrough deal that
won a commitment from the IMF finally to return to taking part
in the bailout for Athens.
The Eurogroup ministers gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion
euros ($11.5 billion) in new funds for Greece in recognition of
painful fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's leftist-led coalition, subject to some final technical
tweaks.
Yields on short-dated Greek government bonds tumbled more
than 100 basis points to 6.77 percent, marking
their lowest level in six months.
Greece's 10-year bond yield fell more than 30
basis points to 7.07 percent, also a six-month low.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index climbed 1.4
percent, with shares in Greek banks also rising,
outperforming the broader European market.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)