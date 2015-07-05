* JPMorgan says Grexit now more likely than not
LONDON, July 5 European stock and bond markets
are set to take a sharp hit on Monday after Greece voted 'No' to
harsh bailout conditions, and bankers said the European Central
Bank's response was now key to the extent of contagion.
Many economists, including those at U.S. banking giant
JPMorgan, reckon the outcome of Sunday's referendum will
probably hasten Greece's exit from the euro.
"Although the situation is fluid, at this point Greek exit
from the euro appears more likely than not," JPMorgan's Malcolm
Barr told clients on Sunday evening, adding 'Grexit' was now the
bank's "base case".
"'No' most likely means EMU exit," Barclays told its
clients.
As Asia-Pacific currency trading got underway, the euro fell
more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar and more than
2 percent against Japan's yen.
While currency weakness in itself won't damage the euro zone
economy, the reaction of other southern euro zone government
bond markets and the stock markets first thing Monday will be a
better measure of the sort of shock that has been largely
missing in markets through the weeks and months of the latest
standoff.
As recently as Friday, many investors had assumed a 'yes'
vote would win out in the end.
ECB NOW CRITICAL
The ECB's decision on whether to continue emergency funding
to Greek banks - closed for the past week and enforcing capital
controls on deposit withdrawals - will now be critical.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday the
ECB would continue funding at last week's restrictive levels.
But many banks said the central bank may also have to issue
a statement on anti-contagion measures - perhaps holding out the
possibility of accelerating or expanding its quantitative easing
or bond buying programme in order to calm wider markets.
Earlier on Sunday, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
said the bank was prepared for all outcomes.
"The ECB has been clear that if we need to do more we will
do more. We will find the necessary instruments," Coeure said at
an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.
"Our will to act in this matter should not be doubted."
Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Italy's Intesa
Sanpaolo, said he expected the ECB to try to reassure markets
and reduce volatility. "They will show their muscle to the
markets."
Capaldi reckoned peripheral bond yield premia over German
bunds would widen, with Italy's spread widening by 10-15 basis
points to between 150 and 160 bps.
Barclays strategists were gloomier, seeing a move out in
Italian spreads to as wide as 200 basis points.
Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at ING Capital, said:
"Unless there is a pre-market announcement by the ECB I expect
the market to be in turmoil."
Euro equity markets too, which had one of their worst weeks
of 2015 last week, were set for another selloff.
"The ECB has the capacity to limit the spread of contagion.
But we might still see a fall of 3 percent on European markets
on Monday," said Antonin Jullier, head of equity trading
strategy at Citi.
Asked whether there would be a big market hit come Monday,
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said: "Yes,
you will see one. With the extent and duration a function of
whether the ECB steps in with new anti-contagion measures."
CONTINGENCY PLANNING
European banks went over contingency plans and drafted in
extra staff on Sunday, paving the way for large swings when
markets open.
Europe's financial firms have been preparing for a possible
Greek exit from the euro zone for three years and, having
drastically cut their exposure to the country, believe they are
well shielded from the fallout from the weekend vote.
"We've been preparing for years and there's nothing more you
can do. We just have to see what happens," said one banker from
a large euro zone bank.
Foreign exchange traders at Barclays were in the office from
Sunday afternoon to follow developments, and research and sales
staff were monitoring the Greek referendum over the weekend, a
spokesman for the bank said.
Deutsche Bank said it was prepared for any market
volatility.
"We have adjusted our processes and procedures to take into
account the new situation, which we continue to monitor,
ensuring the continuity of business operations and client
services," the bank said in an emailed statement.
