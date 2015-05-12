* Only 2 out of 325 municipalities comply with decree
* Mayors fear money lent to Athens will never come back
* Greece says it raised 600 mln euros so far from decree
* But Athens had hoped to collect 2.5 bln euros
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, May 12 Greek mayor Apostolos Kimisis is
refusing to hand over local funds to the near-bankrupt state,
saying he needs the money to fix roads and maintain the water
supply in his small municipality. He is just one of hundreds.
So far, only two out of 325 mayors across Greece have obeyed
a central government decree ordering public entities to lend it
their spare cash, the head of the municipalities' union said.
Their reluctance reflects doubts about whether the money
will ever come back, just as euro zone governments are refusing
to disburse more aid to Athens unless it shows its commitment to
implementing unpopular economic reforms.
Kimisis says he fears the decree from Athens will starve his
administration based in the western coastal town of Amfilochia
of funds for its day-to-day needs.
"I'm standing outside and it's about to rain. If that sets
off a rockfall in the mountains, how will we repair the roads?"
he said from Amfilochia, part of a broader municipality of the
same name in a farming and stockbreeding region.
"We've got a heap of projects, a heap of obligations," he
said, listing a series of needs: maintaining irrigation and
power supplies during the summer season plus buying spare parts
for municipal vehicles and machines to repair rural roads.
Greece has not received any aid under its bailout programme
with the European Union and IMF since August. Shut out of
borrowing on bond markets, it is running out of cash. Athens
averted the imminent risk of default by making a repayment to
the IMF on Monday, but Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has
warned that its liquidity situation is "terribly urgent".
The decree to local administrations and other state entities
has so far collected only about 600 million euros ($675
million), the government said on Tuesday. It had initially hoped
to raise 2.5 billion euros from the measure.
"Every mayor must take responsibility during this crucial
time for the country," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis
said on Monday. He attacked their refusal to hand over cash as
hampering the government's efforts.
"HELP SAVE GREECE"
Regional governors, who had originally opposed the order,
agreed last month to lend to the central government after Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras assured them the measure would last for
a specific period only.
But KEDE, the union representing Greek municipalities,
announced over the weekend that it would not hand over any
reserves unless the government said publicly that the money
would "help to save Greece".
It, too, wants assurances that the measure is temporary, the
money is safe, local administrations will not lose their
historic autonomy and that reserves marked for specific,
contracted projects would be exempted.
"If the government says 'we need this money to pay wages and
pensions, otherwise we'll go bankrupt', only then will we give
it," said KEDE president George Patoulis.
Even then, Patoulis - who also runs Marousi municipality in
northeastern Athens - is sceptical about whether that money
could solve the national liquidity crisis as the government
tries to negotiate a resumption of the aid.
"If Athens reaches an agreement with its lenders then it
won't need the municipalities' money. If it doesn't reach an
agreement, I doubt 300 million euros will save the country," he
said. "Let's be clear: local administration is not to blame for
the country's state, but those at the top are, and they should
take responsibility."
The decree excludes pension funds and some state-owned
firms. Reserves needed for immediate payments are also exempt,
but Patoulis wants assurances that money to cover daily expenses
such as maintenance of schools and generally keeping towns
running will also be excluded.
Under the decree, money that a public body does not need
immediately must be deposited at the Bank of Greece. Then the
funds should be lent to the state debt agency for one to 15 days
against collateral and repaid with interest at expiry. Loans can
also be rolled over.
In Amfilochia, Kimisis said he feared a chain reaction in
the local economy once suppliers realised towns and villages had
no money to pay bills. "The decision is foolish. It's going to
blow smaller municipalities in the air," he said.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Editing by Deepa Babington and David Stamp)