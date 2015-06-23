BRIEF-black-and-white Capital calls for review at Etsy, including a sale
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
ATHENS, June 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, a statement from his office said.
The meeting would take place in Brussels at noon, hours before a meeting of the eurogroup of finance ministers to discuss proposals on how to end a logjam in debt negotiatons with Greece. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
* PORTFOLIOS ARE AUTO FINANCE SHORTFALLS, INCLUDING UNSECURED CLAIMS WITH A TOTAL OUTSTANDING BALANCE (OB) OF APPROXIMATELY EUR22 MILLION, ACROSS 2,500 CASES