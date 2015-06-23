ATHENS, June 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, a statement from his office said.

The meeting would take place in Brussels at noon, hours before a meeting of the eurogroup of finance ministers to discuss proposals on how to end a logjam in debt negotiatons with Greece. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)