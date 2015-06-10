BRUSSELS, June 11 The leaders of Germany and
France agreed with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on
Wednesday that negotiations between Greece and its international
creditors must be intensified to reach a deal to avert a Greek
default.
A German government spokesman said after Chancellor Angela
Merkel and President Francois Hollande reviewed the state of the
talks with Tsipras on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels
that the meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere.
"It was agreed unanimously that the talks between the Greek
government and the institutions (IMF, European Commission and
European Central Bank) should be pursued with great intensity,"
the spokesman said in a statement.
Tsipras left the building without commenting. The talks have
been deadlocked over Greece's rejection of the creditors'
demands for cuts in pensions and unpopular labour market reforms
as conditions for releasing frozen bailout funds.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Taylor)