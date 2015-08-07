BRUSSELS Aug 7 Greece is on track to complete a
draft deal with international creditors on a third bailout by
next Tuesday with a possible first disbursement by Aug. 20, a
source familiar with a conference call of senior EU finance
officials on Friday said.
Talks are proceeding smoothly and may be completed over the
weekend, the source said. If a draft memorandum of understanding
and an updated debt sustainability analysis are ready as planned
on Tuesday, the Greek government and parliament would be
expected to approve them by Thursday.
Euro zone finance ministers could then meet or hold a
teleconference on Friday to endorse an up to 86 billion euro
three-year loan programme for Athens, the source said.
Greece would be expected to enact another package of reform
legislation before Aug. 20, in parallel with national
ratification procedures so it could receive a first aid payment
in time to meet a crucial bond payment to the European Central
Bank on Aug. 20, the source added.
"Everyone is working on Plan A - a deal with disbursement by
Aug. 20," the source said.
The negotiations began on July 20, a week after euro zone
leaders agreed at an acrimonious all-night summit on stringent
conditions for opening negotiations with Greece on a third
bailout to save it from bankruptcy and keep it in the euro zone.
The source said no major differences had emerged among
creditor nations on the one-hour call of the Economic and
Financial Committee of deputy finance ministers, partly because
there was nothing immediate to decide.
Some countries, led by Germany, were keen to nail down more
specific long-term reform commitments in addition to the
immediate actions to be implemented, the source added.
