ATHENS Greece's main opposition party leader Vangelis Meimarakis will meet the country's president Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday morning to receive a mandate to form a new government, an official from Meimarakis' New Democracy party said.

Given the arithmetic of the current parliament, New Democracy has little chance of pulling a coalition together after Greece's left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, making national elections the most likely outcome.

