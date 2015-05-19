BERLIN May 19 The leaders of Germany and France
said on Tuesday that talks between Greece and its international
lenders must be accelerated to free up further loans to Athens
and that they would meet the Greek prime minister at an EU
summit in Riga this week.
"I'd say the talks need to speed up, rather than that they
are going too fast, and we hope the relevant forum - the
Brussels Group - can make clear progress because the agreement
in February was that a programme should be set up by the end of
May," said Chancellor Angela Merkel at a news conference with
President Francois Hollande.
Hollande agreed that the talks with Greece needed to be
"accelerated", adding: "We all have the same stance which is
that Greece must stay in the euro zone."
The two had taken part in a meeting on climate change in
Berlin.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers)