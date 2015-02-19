ATHENS Feb 19 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a
"constructive" phone conversation on Thursday, a Greek
government official told Reuters.
Another Athens government official said the call lasted 50
minutes. "The conversation was held in a positive climate,
geared towards finding a mutually beneficial solution for Greece
and the euro zone," the official said.
Greece formally requested a six-month extension to its euro
zone loan agreement on Thursday, offering major concessions as
it raced to avoid running out of cash within weeks, but the
German finance ministry abruptly dismissed the proposal.
(reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp)