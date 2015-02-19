ATHENS Feb 19 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a "constructive" phone conversation on Thursday, a Greek government official told Reuters.

Another Athens government official said the call lasted 50 minutes. "The conversation was held in a positive climate, geared towards finding a mutually beneficial solution for Greece and the euro zone," the official said.

Greece formally requested a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement on Thursday, offering major concessions as it raced to avoid running out of cash within weeks, but the German finance ministry abruptly dismissed the proposal. (reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp)