BERLIN Feb 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday that Greece's new government was still working
out plans on tackling its debt and declined to comment on an
apparent softening of Athens' stance on a debt writedown and
proposals for a new debt swap.
"It is clear that the Greek government is still working on
its position - that is more than understandable if you look at
how few days this government has been in office," Merkel said at
a news conference with the prime minister of Singapore.
"We are waiting for proposals and then we will enter talks
... I don't want to comment individually on all the details that
are being disseminated, " Merkel added.
