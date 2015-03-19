BERLIN, March 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
is looking forward to talking to - and possibly arguing with -
Greece's Alexis Tsipras when he pays his first visit to Berlin
as prime minister next Monday, she told the German parliament
shortly before Thursday's EU summit.
"I have invited the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to
Berlin on Monday and I'm looking forward to his visit. We will
have time to talk to each other in detail and perhaps also to
argue," she said to laughter from the Bundestag lower house.
She added that noone should expect a solution to the
problems at Monday's meeting.
