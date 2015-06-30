BERLIN, June 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
played down any hopes of a last-minute deal with Greece on
Tuesday, just hours before its bailout deal expires, saying she
was not aware of any new offer from the European Commission
president.
"This evening at exactly midnight central European time the
programme expires. And I am not aware of any real indications of
anything else," said Merkel at a news conference with Kosovo's
prime minister.
"Beyond this, it is clear that we will not close the
channels of communication after midnight tonight ... that means
the door remains open to talks but I cannot say any more than
this," she said.
Asked whether she was aware of a last-minute offer to Greece
from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Merkel
responded: "All I know is that the last offer from the
Commission that I'm aware of is from Friday of last week."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers)