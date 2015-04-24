JGBs edge down, but underpinned by solid 10-year sale
TOKYO, May 9 Japanese government bond prices dropped slightly on Tuesday, though the benchmark yield inched down from its earlier high after solid demand at a 10-year auction.
BREMERHAVEN, Germany, April 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she hopes that Greece can get reach a deal quickly but stressed Athens must show willingness to undertake reforms.
"On the German side, we are prepared to provide all the support that is asked of us. But of course reforms must be done," Merkel said at a campaign event ahead of state elections in Bremen next month.
She stressed the Greek government must commit to certain reforms, including privatisations, in return for cash.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Caroline Copley)
TOKYO, May 9 Japanese government bond prices dropped slightly on Tuesday, though the benchmark yield inched down from its earlier high after solid demand at a 10-year auction.
LONDON, May 9 Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party which is currently languishing behind the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls, says he will not quit as leader if he loses a national election next month.