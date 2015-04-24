BREMERHAVEN, Germany, April 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she hopes that Greece can get reach a deal quickly but stressed Athens must show willingness to undertake reforms.

"On the German side, we are prepared to provide all the support that is asked of us. But of course reforms must be done," Merkel said at a campaign event ahead of state elections in Bremen next month.

She stressed the Greek government must commit to certain reforms, including privatisations, in return for cash.

