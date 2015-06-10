BRUSSELS, June 10 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said she and French President Francois Hollande were
ready to talk to Alexis Tsipras in Brussels if the Greek prime
minister wanted to and their message would be that talks with
international creditors must continue.
"The message will be: the talks with the three institutions
must be continued," said Merkel on arrival in Brussels,
referring to the European Commission, International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and European Central Bank.
"The goal is, we want to keep Greece in the euro zone," she
said, adding: "Where there is a will, there is a way."
