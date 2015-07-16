BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking to set up rep offices in U.S., Australia, UAE
* Says board approves to set up representative offices in the U.S., Sydney and United Arab Emirates
BERLIN, July 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the debate about a possible temporary Greek exit from the euro zone in the conservative parliamentary faction, a source told Reuters.
"I think it's definitely right to think through and discuss every option in such a situation," she said, according to a participant at the extraordinary meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel and Angus MacSwan)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $159.4 million versus $154.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qogJSP) Further company coverage: )