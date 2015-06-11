BRUSSELS, June 11 Greece told its European
partners that it was committed to intense discussions with its
creditors to solve all open issues and avoid a looming default
at the end of the month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Thursday.
"At the end of the talks there was absolute unanimity that
Greece will work intensively and with high pressure with the
three institutions in the coming days to solve all open issues,"
Merkel told reporters after arriving for a meeting between EU
and Latin American leaders.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)