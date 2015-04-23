BRUSSELS, April 23 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Thursday that everything must be done to prevent
Greece running out of money before a reform-for-cash deal is
reached with its international creditors.
Speaking after a private meeting which she described as
"constructive" with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the
sidelines of a European Union summit, Merkel said they had
agreed to keep the contents of their discussion confidential.
Asked how great the risk was of Athens running out of cash
before any deal was reached with the euro zone, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank, she
said: "Everything must be undertaken to prevent that."
