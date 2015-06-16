* Merkel says 'little new to report' on Greece debt talks
* German leader says all attention on Thursday meeting
* Chancellor wants Greece to stay in euro zone
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, June 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday she was willing to do all she could to keep
Greece in the euro zone but insisted the onus remained on Athens
and its creditors to break a deadlock and reach a deal.
Lamenting a lack of progress in the negotiations for an
aid-for-reforms deal, Merkel put the focus squarely on Athens
and its international creditors, the European Union, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Greece has been trying to bypass its creditors by urging
Merkel and other leaders to strike a "political deal" to unlock
aid.
But Merkel did not waver, emboldened by unflinching support
for her firm line both from her conservative party and her
Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners.
"Unfortunately, there is little new to report," she told a
news conference after meeting Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier
Bettel. "I'm concentrating all my energy on helping the three
institutions and Greece to find a solution."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused the creditors on
Tuesday of trying to "humiliate" his nation, which is set to
default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) debt repayment to
the International Monetary Fund on June 30, possibly driving it
towards the euro zone exit, unless it receives fresh funds.
In Berlin, the leader of Merkel's conservative bloc in
parliament said he expected Tsipras' leftist government to cave
in to clinch a deal before the end of this month.
"I am quite relaxed," said Volker Kauder. "I have the
impression that the closer the decision day comes, the (more
the) Greeks think that the government (in Athens) also has a big
responsibility towards the Greek people."
The SPD, who have traditionally a taken a slightly softer
line with Greece, sounded at least as uncompromising.
"I don't see any willingness on the part of Greece to have a
successful conclusion to the talks with creditors," Thomas
Oppermann, a senior figure in the SPD told reporters.
"The way that Greece is playing this there won't be any
resolution (on Thursday)," he added, referring to a crucial
meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
Even if Greece were to clinch a deal in the coming days, it
would have to be approved by euro zone finance ministers, the
Greek parliament and several European parliaments, including the
Bundestag.
Merkel said her focus was the finance ministers' meeting.
"Something can only be decided there if there is a joint
proposal with Greece that will fulfil the conditions," she said.
"I have always said I want to do everything possible to keep
Greece in the euro zone. I remain dedicated to that."
