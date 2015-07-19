* Gabriel lashes out at Schaeuble over Grexit proposal
* Schaeuble suggests he would resign if Merkel forced hand
* Gabriel describes "huge conflict" between Schaeuble and
Merkel
* Majority of Germans unhappy with planned Greek deal
(Recasts and adds Gabriel and Schaeuble)
By Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin
BERLIN, July 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
tried to restore calm to her coalition government on Sunday
after tensions tied to bailout negotiations with Greece burst
out into the open, laying bare resentment among the
highest-ranking ministers in her cabinet.
Her vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, who is also economy
minister and leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), coalition
partner to Merkel's conservatives, broke ranks and criticised
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for raising the prospect of
a Greek exit from the euro zone in the rescue talks.
Schaeuble, the influential 72-year-old minister who has
pressed a hard line with Greece for months, was unrepentant and
even suggested that he would be prepared to step aside if Merkel
objected to his negotiating tactics.
The rare public feuding underscored the toll that months of
hard-fought talks with Greece has taken on Merkel's coalition,
which has come under harsh criticism abroad for dangling the
prospect of a "Grexit" as it pushed Athens to agree to a long
list of economic reforms.
The Greece saga has also stretched Merkel, Europe's most
powerful leader, to the political limit. Schaeuble's hardline
stance and deep scepticism towards Greece in the German
population has pushed her towards a tough line at a time when
Gabriel's SPD and key European partners like France favoured a
more conciliatory approach.
In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD on
Sunday, she tried to play down the friction, saying all members
of her coalition would work to implement the deal struck last
week with Greece.
"The finance minister will, like me, conduct these
negotiations and I can only say that no one came to me and asked
to be relieved," she said, when asked about the Schaeuble
resignation threat.
Gabriel, in an interview with broadcaster ZDF, referred to a
"huge conflict" between Schaeuble and Merkel, and criticised the
finance minister, who is a member of the chancellor's
conservative party, for suggesting that Greece take a five-year
"time-out" from the euro zone to address its economic problems.
"In my opinion it wasn't sensible to make this suggestion as
a German suggestion," said Gabriel, referring to it as a
provocation to his party.
"I'd say one should have done that differently, especially
as he knew that we Social Democrats are only prepared to talk
about Greece leaving the euro zone solely in the case that the
Greeks want that themselves," Gabriel said.
RESIGNATION THREAT
Schaeuble, in an interview with weekly magazine Der Spiegel,
was asked about differences of opinion with Merkel over Greece
and appeared to signal that he would rather resign than be
forced to defend a position he didn't believe in.
"Politicians' responsibilities come from the offices they
hold. Nobody can coerce them. If anyone were to try, I could go
to the president and ask to be relieved of my duties," Schaeuble
said.
The veiled threat was unusual coming from Schaeuble, who
despite a difficult history and occasional disagreements over
tactics, has remained loyal to Merkel throughout the euro
crisis.
In recent months, his hard line has made him a darling of
the Greece-sceptic conservative wing of Merkel's Christian
Democratic Union (CDU) and losing his support would be a serious
blow to her.
A YouGov poll published on Sunday showed that a majority of
Germans disapprove of the planned deal with Greece, in which it
would agree to implement far-reaching reforms in exchange for up
to 86 billion euros in aid. Around one in two would have
preferred to see the troubled country quit the euro zone.
In the ARD interview, Merkel reiterated that Greece could
not be granted a "haircut", or face value writedown of its debt,
as long as it remained a member of the euro zone. But she raised
the prospect of extending the maturity of Greek debt or slashing
the interest rates on loans if the first review of a third
bailout was successfully completed.
In comments that are likely to please British Prime Minister
David Cameron, Merkel also called for changes to be made to the
EU treaty, saying an overhaul was needed to enshrine closer
economic cooperation and embed legislation on Europe's rescue
fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Cameron is pushing for a commitment to treaty change before
a British referendum on its EU membership, most likely in 2017.
"There are a lot of member states that are worried about
touching the treaties. This concern shouldn't prevent us from
doing what is right and important," she said.
(Additional reporting by Holger Hansen; Editing by Jon Boyle
and Noah Barkin)