RIGA May 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday that Greece needed to work intensively with its
creditors, with a lot of effort required before an agreement can
be reached.
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande met Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday evening on the
sidelines of a European summit with a number of ex-Soviet
states.
"It was a very friendly, constructive exchange, but it's
also clear that there must be more work with the three
institutions. There is a lot to do," Merkel told reporters.
"France and Germany have offered Greece and the Greek Prime
Minister that whenever there are questions to be discussed,
whenever there is help to be given, to do so but the conclusion
needs to be found with the three institutions and there needs to
be very, very intensive work."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; writing by Philip Blenkinsop;
editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)