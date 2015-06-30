BERLIN, June 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers on Tuesday that Germany could not consult on a new proposal from Athens ahead of the Greek referendum planned for Sunday so the country's bailout looks set to run out later in the day as expected, a source told Reuters.

She was referring to reports of new offers from Greece, the participant said.

