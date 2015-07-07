BRUSSELS, July 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said Greece must commit to reforms to secure new loans and
stressed as she arrived for a euro summit in Brussels on Tuesday
that only days were left to secure a deal.
"There is still no basis for negotiations in the ESM
programme framework," she said of Greek plans to request a loan
from the European Stability Mechanism.
"Without solidarity and reforms it's not possible to go
where we want to go," she added. "It's not a matter of weeks but
of a few days. We will see what the Greek prime minister will
tell us."
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)