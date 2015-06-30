BERLIN, June 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told lawmakers she did not expect any new developments on Greece
on Tuesday, appearing to dash hopes of a last-minute deal before
the bailout programme expires at midnight, two participants at
the meeting said.
Merkel also said the consequences of the Greek crisis could
be cushioned well and there was no need to fear the effects on
the euro zone, said the participants.
She also said that it was important for the 18 remaining
euro zone countries to stand together and while compromise
between partners was important, there should be no compromise
for its own sake, said the sources.
