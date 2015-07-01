BERLIN, July 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that her personal relationship with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had not been damaged by the standoff with his government over an aid-for-reforms deal.

"I've spoken with Alexis Tsipras numerous times in the past days. Our personal relationship has not been damaged in the least," Merkel said at a news conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)