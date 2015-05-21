(Updates with meeting over)
RIGA May 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande held talks late on Thursday
with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, hoping to speed the
resolution of Athens' debt crisis on the sidelines of an EU
summit in Riga.
The meeting ended after midnight (2100 GMT) after more than
two hours. The leaders did not speak to reporters as they left.
Since its election, Tsipras's left-wing government has held
four months of talks with the EU and International Monetary
Fund, seeking a deal that could release up to 7.2 billion euros
($8.1 billion) in funds, but talks have stumbled over pension,
labour reform, fiscal targets and increases in value-added tax.
"We are not going to negotiate the Greek question in Riga
but it's true that this allows us to prepare for the upcoming
deadline, notably the Eurogroup meeting at the end of the month
or at the start of June," Hollande told reporters on arrival.
"We want to find solutions with Mr. Tsipras which allow us
to instil confidence and to free up the funds that had been
foreseen. It will be a friendly discussion, but a discussion
where we must sketch out solutions," he said.
However, he said France and Germany would not take decisions
for the rest of the European Union.
"We are working to facilitate matters and at the same time
transmit a certain number of messages useful to Greece and
useful to Europe," he said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has told Reuters
the Greek government's optimism about clinching a
cash-for-reforms deal with its lenders within days is not backed
up by the negotiations, and he cannot rule out Greece becoming
insolvent.
A Greek government official said Tsipras would brief Merkel
and Hollande on talks between technical teams from Greece and
its international lenders and would raise the issue of liquidity
as well as ways to bridge a funding gap.
Athens does not expect Thursday's meeting to lead to a deal
but it hopes for a timetable to speed up negotiations.
"There is momentum for a solution, a mid-term solution," the
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
The official said Greece had not requested an emergency
Eurogroup, but still hoped for a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers by the end of May.
Athens and its lenders remain at odds over VAT hikes.
Lenders have been asking for 23 percent for the high category
and 11 percent for the low, while Athens instead proposes three
VAT categories of 22, 14 and 7 percent, the official said.
Following a German newspaper report that euro zone countries
were considering extending the bailout over the summer, the
official said neither Athens nor creditors had raised the issue.
"If it is brought up as an issue, we could look into it," the
official said.
Labour Minister Panos Skourletis has pointed to June 5 -
when Greece's next loan payment to the IMF falls due - as the
next crunch point for the cash-strapped country. But the
official said Greece aimed for a deal by then.
