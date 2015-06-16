LONDON, June 16 Membership of the euro zone is
irreversible and leaving the single currency is not foreseen in
the European Union's treaty, a top European Central Bank
official said on Tuesday.
"We consider participation in the euro area to be
irreversible and it is on this assumption that the regulations
and the treaty have been written," ECB executive board member
Yves Mersch told the European Parliament.
He was being quizzed by EU lawmakers on what would happen if
Greece left the euro area and the ECB's new T2S euro-denominated
securities settlement system being launched next week.
A standoff between Greece and its euro zone and
international creditors continued on Tuesday, raising the
prospect of a debt default within two weeks.
Mersch said he would not speculate on any country leaving
the euro, adding that the European approach to a problem was a
cooperative one, to have agreement even on "difficult
situations".
Greece's participation in the first wave of countries
migrating securities settlement to T2S would contribute to its
financial stability, Mersch said.
