BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
ATHENS May 10 Greece will complete a shortlist by the end of the year of potential contractors for a 1.45 billion euro ($1.58 billion) project to expand the Athens metro, the head of operator Attiko Metro said on Wednesday.
State-owned Attiko Metro last month asked for initial expressions of interest in tendering for the construction of the 13km expansion by June 30.
"There is huge interest," Attiko Metro Chairman Ioannis Mylopoulos told state television on Wednesday.
The project will be co-financed by European funds and loans from the European Investment Bank as part of Greece's investment drive to kick-start its economy and create jobs after a seven-year debt crisis and three international bailouts.
Attiko Metro aims to complete the project within eight years and Mylopoulos said on Wednesday that construction is expected to begin in 2019. ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .