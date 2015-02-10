ATHENS Feb 10 Greece's new leftwing government
will legally oppose a Canadian-run gold mine in northern Greece,
its energy minister said on Tuesday, promising to protect
workers at the mine.
"We are against the gold investment in Skouries and we will
use all possible legal means to back our position," Energy
Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told parliament.
"In any case we will support all workers at the mines."
The Skouries gold mine operated by Vancouver-based Eldorado
Gold Corp. in northern Greece was the flagship project
of the last government's foreign investment drive and considered
a test case that would reveal whether Greece could protect
foreign investors despite local opposition.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Renee Maltezou)