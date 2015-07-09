ATHENS, July 9 Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis
Lafazanis, leader of the far-left flank of the ruling Syriza
party, said on Thursday he expected an aid deal with creditors
"soon" but opposed a third bailout with tough austerity measures
that would stifle growth.
With hours left to produce a new reform proposal, left-wing
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a challenge in convincing
creditors while keeping his party on side.
"We don't want to add a third bailout of tough austerity
which will not give any prospect in the country," Lafazanis told
reporters.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Matt Robinson,
editing by Deepa Babington)