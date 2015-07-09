ATHENS, July 9 Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, leader of the far-left flank of the ruling Syriza party, said on Thursday he expected an aid deal with creditors "soon" but opposed a third bailout with tough austerity measures that would stifle growth.

With hours left to produce a new reform proposal, left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a challenge in convincing creditors while keeping his party on side.

"We don't want to add a third bailout of tough austerity which will not give any prospect in the country," Lafazanis told reporters. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)