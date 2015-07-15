ATHENS, July 16 Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis
Lafazanis said on Thursday he would quit if Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras sought his resignation, after he and party rebels
downvoted a crucial reforms package approved by parliament to
stave off bankruptcy.
Lafazanis was among 38 lawmakers of left-wing Syriza who
rejected or abstained from a tax and fiscal reform bill required
for the country to start bailout talks with foreign lenders.
"If at any point my resignation is sought it would be at the
disposal of the (Prime Minister)," Lafazanis told journalists.
"We are lawmakers of this government, we support it
wholeheartedly. We support Syriza in government and we support
the Prime Minister. We don't support the bailout," he said,
adding that he did not believe the situation warranted snap
elections.
(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou)