ATHENS Nov 9 Greece's economy minister said on
Monday a deal may have to be taken by Europe's leaders to bridge
a dispute between Athens and international lenders over
regulating non-performing loans at banks.
Discussions have stumbled over how to foreclose on
non-performing loans at Greek banks. Athens insists resolving
the issue should not result in thousands of Greeks at risk of
losing their homes.
"The thorny issue is the distance that separates us on the
issue of protecting primary residences," Economy Minister George
Stathakis told Real FM radio.
"I think the negotiations we conducted with the institutions
has closed its cycle .. so its a political decision which must
be taken," he said.
