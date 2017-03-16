ATHENS, March 16 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Thursday he was optimistic a comprehensive deal concluding a bailout review with lenders could be reached by April 7.

The review has dragged on for months mainly due to a rift between the European Union and the International Monetary Fund over the country's fiscal goals in 2018, when its current bailout expires, and in the post-bailout period.

"I consider it very possible for a discussion to take place on the entire package, reforms ... a deal on medium term debt and a deal on all issues on April 7," Tsakalotos told a Greek parliamentary committee.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)