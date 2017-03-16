ATHENS, March 16 Greek Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos said on Thursday he was optimistic a comprehensive
deal concluding a bailout review with lenders could be reached
by April 7.
The review has dragged on for months mainly due to a rift
between the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
over the country's fiscal goals in 2018, when its current
bailout expires, and in the post-bailout period.
"I consider it very possible for a discussion to take place
on the entire package, reforms ... a deal on medium term debt
and a deal on all issues on April 7," Tsakalotos told a Greek
parliamentary committee.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)