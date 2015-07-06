* New finance minister unlikely to take softer line
* Expected to pursue issue of debt relief for Greece
* Believes Greece has been unnecessarily impoverished
(adds first statements from Tsakalotos as minister)
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
ATHENS, July 6 Euclid Tsakalotos, the
mild-tempered professor who was appointed as Greece's new
finance minister on Monday, is a clear change in style from his
combative predecessor Yanis Varoufakis.
The 55-year-old Tsakalotos studied at prestigious private
London school St Paul's and at Oxford University, speaks Greek
with a British accent and rarely appears in public, let alone
wearing the torso-hugging T-shirts Varoufakis favours.
But if European officials expect Athens' new finance chief,
who has already been a key negotiator in drawn-out meetings
between the Greek government and creditors, to take a softer
approach in the substance of new talks, they can think again.
As the brainchild of Syriza's economic thinking, Tsakalotos
is likely to redouble efforts to put one of the most contentious
issues in the five months of financial aid negotiations between
Greece and its creditors -- debt relief -- back on the table.
In a news conference after being sworn in, Tsakalotos said
he was anxious about the task before him. "I cannot hide from
you that I am quite nervous. I am not taking on this job at the
easiest point in Greek history," he said.
But the minister, who sat beside his predecessor, said he
was keen to restart talks with European partners, in order to
act on a decision taken by Greeks in a Sunday referendum to
reject previous terms offered by creditors in exchange for aid.
"We want to continue discussions, to take this mandate given
to us by the Greek people [to strive] for something better...for
all these people who have been suffering so much."
Tsakalotos, who co-authored a book with Greek central bank
governor Yannis Stournaras, has been dubbed in leftist jargon a
"Revolutionary Europeanist" -- an economist who supports
European Union integration, but not its capitalist principles.
Like Varoufakis, Tsakalotos has often decried Europe for big
democratic deficiencies and argued that ill-guided fiscal
austerity imposed by the core of the euro zone has unnecessarily
impoverished Greece and other countries on the periphery.
"European Monetary Union has created a split between core
and periphery, and relations between the two are hierarchical
and discriminatory," he wrote in a paper on the website of the
Alliance for Workers' Liberty, a British socialist group.
Born in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Tsakalotos has a
notable international academic curriculum. He studied politics,
philosophy and economics as an undergraduate at Oxford, where he
later completed his PhD in economics in 1989. He taught at the
University of Kent before returning to Athens as a professor at
Athens University of Economics.
STUDENT PROTEST
There, nearly a decade ago, he led his students in a
months-long protest against a proposed reform of Greece's
education system.
When students occupied classrooms and marched through the
streets, Tsakalotos was on the frontlines, recalls Thanos
Tsouknidas a 30-year-old accountant who knew him from the time.
"He was there, involved in the struggle. We were fighting
together," recalls Tsouknidas.
"He is a pure left-wing individual and professor. His door
was always open to all students, to discuss university issues or
political issues, or for a normal chat."
The active role of Tsakalotos, who joined the teachers'
union, brought him popularity. Classes, including a course in
the history of economic theory, were packed, recalls Vassilis
Alevromitis, 25, a former student who is now unemployed. Some
students would giggle at the professor's British accent.
Tsakalotos dabbled in politics in the teachers' union,
drawing close to Syriza, which was growing in popularity on the
back of Greece's economic crisis.
He was first elected to parliament in May 2012, and
re-elected in January 2015, when his party swept to power and
Alexis Tsipras to the premiership.
Tsakalotos has pushed Tsipras to ally with other European
left-wing groups, including Podemos in Spain and Ireland's Sinn
Fein. In March, the economist visited Dublin and addressed Sinn
Fein political delegates, alongside leader Gerry Adams.
Tsakalotos has said debt relief for Greece could happen in
many forms. In an interview with Reuters, the economist
suggested Athens be offered debt relief in the form of having
the European bailout fund - known as the European Stability
Mechanism - take over Greek bonds held by the ECB - as one
option that would not increase debt for Greece or its partners.
"There are lots of technical solutions on how that could be
done," he said. "If there is goodwill, I can think of 10-15
solutions right now of how that could be done. If there's no
political goodwill then for any solution I can think of a
drawback."
People who know Tsakalotos say he has strong negotiating
qualities, which will come in handy as Athens heads back into
talks with creditors.
"He is the ideal person to help the Greek government break
the current deadlock and reach an agreement with international
lenders. He is modest, calm, and a very good listener," says
Panicos Demetriades, a former ECB Governing Council member for
Cyprus who knew Tsakalotos in Britain.
(Additional Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Alessandra
Galloni; Editing by Giles Elgood)