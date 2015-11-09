BRUSSELS Nov 9 Euro zone finance ministers are
unlikely to release the next, 2-billion euro tranche of loans
for Greece on Monday because there is still no agreement with
Athens on several reforms, including a law on foreclosures,
officials said.
Finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro are
to meet later on Monday in Brussels to take stock of progress on
reforms in Greece, which in July got its third bailout loan in
five years on the condition it would implement more reforms.
The release of the 2-billion euro tranche now mainly depends
on a deal between Greece and its creditors on the level of
protection that Greek homeowners should be given if they are
unable to service their mortgages on primary residences.
