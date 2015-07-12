BRUSSELS, July 12 Euro zone leaders told
near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit on Sunday that it
must restore broken trust by enacting key reforms before they
will open talks on a new financial rescue to keep it in the
European currency area.
The following are comments from the euro zone finance
minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting on Sunday.
AFTER MEETING
FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB
"There's a very good proposal on the table, a report that
will now be moved forward to the heads of state and government.
It has far-reaching conditionality, on three counts:
Number one, it needs to implement laws by July 15
Number two, tough conditions on for instance labour reforms
and pensions and VAT and taxes
And then number three quite tough measures also on for
instance privatisation and privatisation funds
And for us the most important thing is that if we were to
open negotiations on ESM this whole package has to be approved
by both the Greek government and the Greek parliament and then
we'll have a look"
EUROGROUP HEAD JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
"We're now going to inform the leaders we've finalized our
discussion. We've come a long way but a couple of big issues are
still open so we're going to put it to the government leaders
and it's up to them."
EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"We made some progress today, although differences in points
of view remain. Now it's up to the heads of state or government
to try to find an agreement. The agreement that the Commission
wants, an agreement for Greece which is reform and stays inside
the euro zone."
LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE GRAMEGNA
"I can just confirm that we have a good text, there are
still a few issues that the heads of government have to solve."
BEFORE MEETING
EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"The position of the institutions, as expressed yesterday
and relayed to the ministers, is that there is overall a basis
for opening negotiations on a new programme for Greece and that
Greece must do more in the short term and medium term. That
remains our position and it is our hope that at the end of the
day we have a good accord that maintains the integrity of the
euro and allows a reform Greece to continuing progressing in the
euro."
SLOVAKIAN FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR
"It is not possible to reach a deal today. We can (make)
certain recommendations for the heads of state, that is all. The
breach of trust is so vivid it is not possible to reach a deal.
(Asked on what would be needed to regain the trust)
Front-loading (of reforms)."
ITALIAN ECONOMY AND FINANCE PIER CARLO PADOAN
"The main obstacle to moving forward is lack of trust. I
would like to see the Greek government to take concrete actions
starting tomorrow in parliament to implement measures that are
needed for Greece in the first place and then rebuild trust to
allow concrete negotiations to move forward. We have lost so
much time, we cannot afford to lose more time any more."
FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB
"No one is blocking a deal, we are all constructively trying
to find a solution in a very difficult situation. What we are
saying is that the conditionality that has been presented by the
Greeks are simply not enough at this stage."
"We need to have clear commitments, clear conditionality and
clear proof that those conditions will be implemented at the end
of the day. I am still hopeful but I think we are very far away
from the type of conditionality we need."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE-PRESIDENT VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS
"Discussions were quite complicated so we hope for more
progress today. I think it's utterly unlikely the European
Commission will get a mandate to start formal negotiations as
regards a third programme or ESM programme today. But I think
the Eurogroup can prepare and provide input for discussions of
the leaders later today."
CYPRIOT FINANCE MINISTER HARRIS GEORGIADES
"Greece needs an ambitious reform plan and that is what we
should mandate the institutions to negotiate today. (Asked if
Grexit is out of the way) Definitely yes."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING
"We didn't talk about Grexit. As I said yesterday, we have
to made adjustments and guarantees for the implementation. With
the adjustments we have made a step forward but not with the
guarantees."
"There could be alternative proposals which we put forward
to the heads of government. I am always optimistic but it is a
very very difficult negotiations because there are many points
we have not agreed in between the euro group and in between with
Greece."
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Foo Yun Chee, Phil
Blenkinsop)