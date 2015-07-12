BRUSSELS, July 12 Euro zone leaders told near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit on Sunday that it must restore broken trust by enacting key reforms before they will open talks on a new financial rescue to keep it in the European currency area.

The following are comments from the euro zone finance minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting on Sunday.

AFTER MEETING

FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB

"There's a very good proposal on the table, a report that will now be moved forward to the heads of state and government. It has far-reaching conditionality, on three counts:

Number one, it needs to implement laws by July 15

Number two, tough conditions on for instance labour reforms and pensions and VAT and taxes

And then number three quite tough measures also on for instance privatisation and privatisation funds

And for us the most important thing is that if we were to open negotiations on ESM this whole package has to be approved by both the Greek government and the Greek parliament and then we'll have a look"

EUROGROUP HEAD JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

"We're now going to inform the leaders we've finalized our discussion. We've come a long way but a couple of big issues are still open so we're going to put it to the government leaders and it's up to them."

EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

"We made some progress today, although differences in points of view remain. Now it's up to the heads of state or government to try to find an agreement. The agreement that the Commission wants, an agreement for Greece which is reform and stays inside the euro zone."

LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE GRAMEGNA

"I can just confirm that we have a good text, there are still a few issues that the heads of government have to solve."

BEFORE MEETING

EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

"The position of the institutions, as expressed yesterday and relayed to the ministers, is that there is overall a basis for opening negotiations on a new programme for Greece and that Greece must do more in the short term and medium term. That remains our position and it is our hope that at the end of the day we have a good accord that maintains the integrity of the euro and allows a reform Greece to continuing progressing in the euro."

SLOVAKIAN FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR

"It is not possible to reach a deal today. We can (make) certain recommendations for the heads of state, that is all. The breach of trust is so vivid it is not possible to reach a deal. (Asked on what would be needed to regain the trust) Front-loading (of reforms)."

ITALIAN ECONOMY AND FINANCE PIER CARLO PADOAN

"The main obstacle to moving forward is lack of trust. I would like to see the Greek government to take concrete actions starting tomorrow in parliament to implement measures that are needed for Greece in the first place and then rebuild trust to allow concrete negotiations to move forward. We have lost so much time, we cannot afford to lose more time any more."

FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB

"No one is blocking a deal, we are all constructively trying to find a solution in a very difficult situation. What we are saying is that the conditionality that has been presented by the Greeks are simply not enough at this stage."

"We need to have clear commitments, clear conditionality and clear proof that those conditions will be implemented at the end of the day. I am still hopeful but I think we are very far away from the type of conditionality we need."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE-PRESIDENT VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS

"Discussions were quite complicated so we hope for more progress today. I think it's utterly unlikely the European Commission will get a mandate to start formal negotiations as regards a third programme or ESM programme today. But I think the Eurogroup can prepare and provide input for discussions of the leaders later today."

CYPRIOT FINANCE MINISTER HARRIS GEORGIADES

"Greece needs an ambitious reform plan and that is what we should mandate the institutions to negotiate today. (Asked if Grexit is out of the way) Definitely yes."

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING

"We didn't talk about Grexit. As I said yesterday, we have to made adjustments and guarantees for the implementation. With the adjustments we have made a step forward but not with the guarantees."

"There could be alternative proposals which we put forward to the heads of government. I am always optimistic but it is a very very difficult negotiations because there are many points we have not agreed in between the euro group and in between with Greece." (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Foo Yun Chee, Phil Blenkinsop)