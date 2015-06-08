MONTREAL, June 8 Greece can have only a minor
influence on the euro, because of the country's small size and
the euro zone's reforms, European Central Bank governing council
member Christian Noyer said on Monday.
"I do not believe that Greece really can have a serious
influence on the use of the euro and its position as an
international currency," Noyer, who is also the governor of the
Bank of France, told an economic conference in Montreal. "Greece
represents 2 percent of the euro zone economy so it's really
marginal."
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins, on a
panel with Noyer, said Canada had minimal direct exposure to
Greece and did not consider contagion spilling over to Canada
from Greece to be a high probability.
