LONDON, July 8 An agreement between Greece and
its euro zone partners is still possible, EU Economics
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told Britain's BBC radio on
Wednesday, adding that the future of the currency bloc was at
stake in the talks.
Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with fresh proposals in return for loans that
will keep the country from crashing out of Europe's currency
bloc.
"Today, although difficult, very difficult, an agreement is
still possible and more necessary than ever," he said. "Grexit
would be a terrible failure, a collective mistake and we are
fighting to avoid it."
Moscovici said the bloc was still waiting to see a set of
"comprehensive, credible, complete, tangible set of reforms"
from Greece, but that he believed the Greek government remained
committed to staying in the euro zone.
Moscovici, a former French finance minster, said it was
important for Paris and Berlin to act together to convince Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to deliver a workable proposal.
"We are certainly in a historical moment where the future of
the euro zone is at stake," he said. "We need to be conscious of
that and to act at a level of responsibility which is as
important."
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by William James)